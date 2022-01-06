NC attorney general: Be on the lookout for at-home COVID-19 test price gouging

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general is asking for people to report to his office any instances of price gouging for at-home COVID-19 tests or any other pandemic-related products.

Attorney General Josh Stein said his office has heard anecdotally that there may be price gouging with at-home COVID-19 tests. Case counts in the state have soared in recent weeks, resulting in long lines at testing sites.

“Even as people continue to get vaccinated, we are still very much in this pandemic,” Stein said in a news release. “If you are shopping for COVID-19 tests or other pandemic-related goods and services in the coming weeks and see excessive prices, let my office know. I have already taken successful action against those who attempt to unlawfully take advantage of North Carolinians during this crisis, and I will not hesitate to in the future.”

The state’s price gouging statute prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis. It is in effect under Executive Order 245 and will remain active until April 5, 2022, a news release said.

Stein’s office said it has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under the statute since 2018.

To report price gouging, file a complaint with the state Department of Justice.