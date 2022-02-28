QUEEN CITY NEWS – As COVID cases and hospitalizations decline, mask mandates are lifting, and fewer people are getting COVID shots nationwide.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services shows last week health agencies across the state administered the lowest number of doses since December 2020 when supplies were low.

A once-packed parking lot at StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road is now a quick trip for covid shots and tests. Workers have a lot of more free time on their hands seeing less than two dozen patients a day for shots. Wendy Sadler noticed a difference.

“The first time was horrible I waited 45 minutes, the second time not quite as bad, I waited 30 minutes,” Sadler said. “This time there was no one here.”

In Currituck and Hyde counties, health officials administered no vaccines last week. In Alexander, Anson, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties officials administered less than a dozen shots last week.

Even with lower case numbers, the trend of fewer vaccines administered concerns Dr. Arin Piramzadian from StarMed.

“About a month ago, we were still testing at this location about 400 to 600 people a day. We were still vaccinating at least 200 to 300 a day,” Dr. Piramzadian said. “Right now, we’re vaccinating about 20 a day so it’s about a 10th of what we were seeing before.”

Right now, 61% of North Carolinians have two covid shots, in South Carolina, 54% of people have two shots. Dr. Piramzadian says the pandemic isn’t quite an endemic yet.

“When we are unmasked and when there’s spring break coming and this possible even more contagious sub-variant coming, I think it’s going to hit at a bad time,” Piramzadian said. “I think in a couple of weeks we’re going to see another spike.”

Sadler says in her case, keeping up with COVID shots is personal.

“For me, my husband had COVID and was hospitalized so that was a big thing for us,” Sadler said. “He’s still sick so for me to get a booster it’s protecting him.”