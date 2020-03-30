NC Department of Revenue to close Raleigh headquarters after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Revenue is closing its Raleigh headquarters Monday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.

The employee is based in the Raleigh headquarters and was last in the building on March 21, the NCDOR said.

The department said a large number of its employees are already working remotely. Once closed, the building will undergo a deep cleaning before reopening to any on-site employees.

The NCDOR also said it is continuing to process tax returns as quickly as possible. Taxpayers are encouraged to use online resources.

Earlier Monday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials reported more than 1,300 cases and six deaths in the state. There are 137 currently hospitalized, too, the NCDHHS said.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that a statewide “stay-at-home” order take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.