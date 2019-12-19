NC deputies conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in yard

SHANNON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a yard.

Around 7:22 a.m. Thursday, a man was found dead in a yard near his home in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park, located in the 5400 block of Shannon Road in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is being treated as a homicide and criminal investigators are at the location processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: