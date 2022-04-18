FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 24 hours after a Johnston County deputy was hit head-on by a DWI suspect, another North Carolina deputy was hit head-on in a wreck, officials say.

The most recent wreck, in which troopers are investigating whether alcohol was a factor, happened in Pitt County near Farmville in eastern North Carolina, according to a Sunday news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday on U.S. 264 Alternate near Marcus Drive, the news release said.

Pitt County Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on routine patrol when her cruiser was hit head-on after a driver came into her lane, according to the news release.

Tillmon, who joined Pitt County as a deputy in February 2021, was in surgery earlier Sunday.

“We are praying for Deputy Tillmon and her family as well as for the other driver and their family,” officials said in the news release.

Tillmon was a sergeant for more than four years with the Plymouth Police Department before becoming a Pitt County deputy.

The other driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Please don’t drink and drive and be careful out there!” deputies said in the news release.

Edgecombe County deputies also expressed their concern Sunday for Tillmon after the wreck.

“Please pray with us for our friends at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the others involved,” a statement from Edgecombe County deputies said.

The Johnston County crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday along N.C. 210 just south of Cleveland Road, just west of Smithfield, according to C. M. Wilson, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car who caused the wreck Friday night was cited for a DWI after the crash with the deputy, Wilson said. The same driver was just cited for a DWI on March 30 in Wake County, officials said.

The deputy and suspect suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to WakeMed for evaluation.

While at the hospital, he was cited with DWI, careless and reckless driving and driving with his license revoked, Wilson said.

“He obviously has not learned his lesson at all,” Wilson said about the suspect.