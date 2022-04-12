RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A state audit released Tuesday says the North Carolina Department of Public Safety did not ensure Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were spent in accordance with legislative goals.

Click here to read the audit

The audit, performed by the Office of State Auditor Beth Wood, says the lack of design and implementation of procedures to help make sure funds were spent correctly “increased risk that recipients could have misused funds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely.”

The North Carolina General Assembly enacted the Hurricane Florence Emergency Response Act in October 2018 – the month after the hurricane made landfall at Wrightsville Beach.

The act allocated $942.4 million to help the state recover from the storm.

Part of this act required DPS to ensure the funds were properly used.

The audit found more than that half – $502 million – was distributed with limited monitoring.

It also found that $783 million of the recovery funds were distributed without ensuring all recipients had a method to measure the results.

Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr., secretary of the Department of Public Safety, responded to the audit saying in part that the department now uses a “Scope of Work” document to help monitor how funds are spent.

This story will be updated.