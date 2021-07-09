NC encourages employers to educate workforce on vaccinations as COVID variant spreads

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The continuous spread of the Delta variant comes as more people head back to the office. Doctors warn getting too comfortable could lead to more cases.

American’s were forced to give up a lot of things during the pandemic, the manager at Two Scoops Derrick San said. Ice cream was not one of them.

“We were able to survive and everyone loves ice cream,” San said.

The South End business stayed open though the pandemic, serving scoops through their window.

“Just like every business, it has been a struggle, but we overcome the adversity and it actually made us better as a business,” San said,

Major corporations with hundreds of employees sent the majority of workers home. Their offices are still not back to normal.

“It’s been said many times, we are done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us,” North Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said.

Moore is warning North Carolinians about the new Delta variant. He said it is 60% more contagious, especially to those who are not vaccinated.

“The Delta variant is definitely concerning because we can look at what has happened in other places where the Delta variant has taken over,” Moore said.

Charlotte’s largest banks are keeping and eye on the spread.

Truist Bank started bringing some employees back into the office June 1, 2021, in waves. The company said it will be watching the spread of variant closely as more people return to work.

In a statement to FOX 46, the company said, “Regarding vaccinations, our focus with teammates centers around raising awareness of the benefits of the vaccines to help them make an informed personal decision. We’re doing this through an educational effort to share the latest objective, science-based information, helping address common misconceptions and myths, and by bringing in well-regarded medical experts to discuss the vaccines and take questions from teammates.”

Wells Fargo and Bank of America will start bringing employees back into the office shortly after Labor Day.

Dr. Moore said current vaccines have been proven effective against the variant.

“If it’s an employer, that they are giving their employees time that they need to go get vaccinated, that they are making those accommodation. That they are making clear in their guidance that people who are not vaccinated, do need to continue to wear masks,” Dr. Moore said.

In a statement, Wells Fargo said, “While we understand that choosing to be vaccinated is a personal decision, we encourage employees to consider getting the vaccine when it’s available to them. We are also encouraging employees to be educated about COVID 19 vaccines so they can make an informed decision.”

Sans said after more than a year of constantly adapting, they are ready to handle what could come next.

“People already went through this thing once, so they already know what to expect. It’s not going to be a curveball.”

According to the CDC, at least 10 cases of the variant have been found in South Carolina and North Carolina.