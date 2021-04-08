NC film industry could see big boost after GA voting law causes controversy, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Professionals say a huge boost in business is headed to North Carolina’s film industry.

A voting law in Georgia has sparked outrage among film directors and many have threatened to pull out productions in the state.

A few years ago a controversial bathroom bill and loss in tax incentives led the majority of the film industry to pack up and leave North Carolina for Georgia.

But now industry professionals say the tables are turning in North Carolina’s favor.

“For selfish reasons, I would love to get some work back here, in Charlotte and North Carolina. I know, it’s a double-edged sword, because obviously, it puts people out of work in Georgia,” said Mitzi Corrigan, a casting agent from Charlotte.

Marc Soper owns Carolina Talent Agency and believes the voting restrictions in Georgia will quickly benefit the North Carolina film industry.

“There is talk that, you know, some productions may leave Georgia and come to us again, you know, we had the same thing when they left us and went to Georgia, because of certain laws and all that,” Soper said.

Soper said politics plays a part in everything, including the film industry.

“You have very strong opinions by industry professionals, that if they don’t like something that’s impacting that the laws impacting them, then, you know, they kind of use that as a bargaining chip, you know, hey, we’re not gonna film,” Soper said.

Money also plays a big role in where productions happen. North Carolina is giving tax incentives leads to production companies.

Governor Cooper’s Office announced the latest recipients of the rebate will have an economic impact of more than $134,000,000.