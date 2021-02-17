NC GOP donor sues to get his $2.5M for voter fraud investigation back

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina GOP donor wants his $2.5 million dollar donation – back.

Entrepreneur Fred Eshelman of Eshelman Ventures, based out of Wilmington, NC, is suing the nonprofit group “True the Vote” for the money he contributed to the post-2020 election voter fraud investigation effort that quickly failed. Eshelman claims the organization did not use the money for its intended purpose.

He wants the full $2.5 million dollars back. When they offered only $1 million, he filed two lawsuits – one in federal court and one in Texas state court where “True the Vote” is based. The federal lawsuit has been withdrawn but the Texas case is still pending.

Eshelman, widely recognized for having UNC-Chapel Hill’s pharmacy school bear his name, provided us with this statement:

True the Vote failed, in every way, to make use of my directed donation to investigate and either prove or disprove election fraud, as agreed upon, and failed to respond to my requests for information about how the funds were spent. I am committed to seeking justice in this matter, and will vigorously pursue our litigation.

We reached out to the lawyers for “True the Vote,” as well as the group itself, and have yet to hear back.