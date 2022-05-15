CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after court data was entered incorrectly, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday.

Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed.

He was then served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by an inmate and received a $75,000 secured bond. His court information was then incorrectly entered without the writ hold added. A writ hold challenges the release of custody.

As a result of the error, Davis was erroneously released this past Monday after the weapon’s possession charge was voluntarily dismissed, deputies said. Mecklenburg was told about the error on Friday.

Notably, in March of 2017, CMPD made 28 arrests as a result of a collaborative effort targeting gang-like activity within Charlotte.

Davis was one of the 28 arrests.

“We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

It is unclear exactly where Davis is and this remains an active investigation.