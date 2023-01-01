SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 on a high note.

Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

CBS 17 shared his story weeks before the big win.

The big win happened when his name was chosen just after midnight in Times Square after the ball dropped.

The special drawing aired live as part of the iconic broadcast, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’

Krigbaum did not make the trip to New York City, but his daughter, Sarah Day, did on his behalf and represented him at the Times Square event, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Dad, Dad, I’m bringing home a million dollars!” Day shouted to her father after she won.

A photo of the winning moment with Sarah Day, host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Jesse James Decker, and Josh Day in background (North Carolina Education Lottery)

A photo of Sarah Day, standing in for her father, Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, at the New Year’s Eve event in Times Square with her husband, Josh (North Carolina Education Lottery)

“I don’t know what to say,” Day told the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, on national TV. ” I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.”

Before his big win, Krigbaum was one of 29 Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance in the drawing.

According to lottery officials, it all started with a second-chance drawing through the N.C. Education Lottery. In the drawing, he won the trip to New York City as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion and became one of the 29 finalists.

During the New Year’s Eve broadcast, Krigbaum was one of five chosen to get an entry in the $1 million drawing.

Then, shortly after midnight — the ‘NC’ ball came up in the drawing, making him the big winner.

Seven other North Carolinians saw his win after they also won a VIP trip to New York City from a second-chance drawing:

Chris Brady of Raleigh;

Marjorie Donadio of Wake Forest;

Ethan Erickson of Fuquay-Varina;

Andrea Teopantzin of Hickory;

Mark Womack of Angier;

Christina Chestnut of Charlotte and

Katherine Klonis of Kill Devil Hills.

The New Year’s Eve event was the fourth time in four years that the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to conduct the $1 million drawing, according to lottery officials.