SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two High Point men are facing multiple charges after deputies said they fled a traffic stop, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, before their arrest, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 28-year-old Frederick Brown was identified as a driver of a suspect vehicle Thursday in Rowan County.

Deputies attempted to pull the over the vehicle, but Brown sped away, reportedly reaching speeds over 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies deployed stop sticks before brown got on southbound I-85 near exit 81. The chase continued on the interstate until the vehicle’s tires began to fail.

Authorities said Brown exited I-85 at exit 76 onto Innes Street before he came to a stop near a Burger King.

Brown and a passenger, identified as 18-year-old Yusif Kelley, were taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they found six ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The amount was estimated to be worth over $17,000.

Brown was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by sale, and felony flee to elude. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Kelley was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and issued a $100,000 secured bond.