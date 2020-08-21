NC State identifies 2 more COVID-19 clusters after move to online instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University identified two new COVID-19 clusters, according to a Wolf Alert announcement Thursday evening.

One cluster was located at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house, which had seven positive cases. The other is connected with two private residences near Park and Bagwell aveneues, which had five positives, the alert said.

The announcement came hours after the university elected to move undergraduate classes online starting Aug. 24.

“We have also recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility. We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said.

On Tuesday, N.C. State announced a COVID-19 cluster at an off-campus residence on Clark Avenue. That residence was the site of a party around Aug. 6, the school said.

Eight cases were also announced from N.C. State’s Greek Life on Tuesday.

The following day, the University announced clusters at two sororities – Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, with seven positive cases, and the Kappa Delta Sorority House, with six positive cases.

The chancellor called the infections in Greek life “significant” as seven Greek houses are quarantined.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made the move to online-only classes for undergraduates on Monday.

That switch came after four clusters were announced at the school in three days. UNC-CH said 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16.

On Wednesday, UNC-CH suspended athletics until at least 5 p.m. Thursday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.