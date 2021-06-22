NC student-athletes weigh in after Supreme Court rules against NCAA, opening door to significant increase in compensation

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a ruling from the country’s highest court and college athletes could reap the benefits. Monday’s decision that there shouldn’t be a cap on education-related benefits now opens the door to the larger push for college athletes to get paid.

“The school is making more money than they need, and the athletes don’t make anything, and they have to go home and eat ramen noodles,” said Moriah Terry, a softball player at NC A&T.

Even though ramen noodles have been a meal of choice for college students for decades, college athletes want more.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled the NCAA violated antitrust laws by putting a cap on compensation for education-related benefits. The decision means athletes will be able to get unlimited compensation for things like laptops, books, and more.

“The compensation overall will help football and basketball, but the academic is a start for us,” Terry said.

Terry was a walk-on softball player at NC A&T. She earned a scholarship going forward. While the focus is generally on high-dollar sports like basketball and football, she feels the Supreme Court ruling opens the doors for all college athletes.

“This is just the beginning of where it will start. It’s going to continue, and eventually, athletes will get paid, I believe,” she said.

Future Fayetteville State football player Koojo Appiah is chomping at the bit.

“Me and myself and other athletes, day in and day out, we put in that work,” he said, “and for us to get to that specific level in collegiate sports, we should reap what we sow. We should get paid for what we put in.”

The NCAA, which argued increased payments would threaten athletes’ amateur status, released a statement saying, in part, “Even though the decision does not directly address name, image, and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes.”

The ruling addresses education-related expenses; not payments for name, image and likeness.