NC to close restaurants, bars for dine-in customers, allowing takeout & delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that restaurants and bars in North Carolina will not allow customers to dine-in.
The measure is effective starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers
However, takeout and delivery orders can continue.
The governor plans to announce the executive order at 2 p.m.
The order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help NC workers affected by COVID-19.
This will be the second executive order from Cooper during the pandemic.
The first closed all publc K-12 schools for two weeks starting Monday. It also banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
Tuesday’s announcement concerning restaurants comes at the state has 40 cases of COVID-19.
There are 185,067 cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The virus is responsible for more than 7,330 deaths across the globe.
