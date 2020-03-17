Live Now
NC to close restaurants, bars for dine-in customers, allowing takeout & delivery

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that restaurants and bars in North Carolina will not allow customers to dine-in.

The measure is effective starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

However, takeout and delivery orders can continue.

The governor plans to announce the executive order at 2 p.m.

The order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help NC workers affected by COVID-19.

This will be the second executive order from Cooper during the pandemic.

The first closed all publc K-12 schools for two weeks starting Monday. It also banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

Tuesday’s announcement concerning restaurants comes at the state has 40 cases of COVID-19.

There are 185,067 cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is responsible for more than 7,330 deaths across the globe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

