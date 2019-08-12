NC toddler who was subject of Amber Alert found safe; suspect located

Legend Masir Goodwine in a photo from the Amber Alert website.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-month-old boy who went missing when the vehicle he was inside of was stolen from a parking lot in High Point has been located, according to High Point police.

An Amber Alert was issued around 1 a.m. for Legend Masir Goodwine.

He was inside a gold Acura TL sedan when it was taken from a parking lot at 1100 South Main St. in High Point around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Goodwine and the suspect were located in Davidson County, according to police. High Point police are enroute to their location.

Goodwine is safe and in law enforcement custody, police said.

The suspect has not been named at this time.