NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies at hospital

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by his brother during a traffic stop Monday evening has died.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a member of the State Highway Patrol was hit at 8:58 p.m. by a responding trooper during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside.

Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Trooper said the detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The two involved troopers are brothers.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”