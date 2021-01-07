NC Trump supporters who traveled to DC explain how protest unraveled, why they didn’t storm Capitol

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Several of President Donald Trump’s North Carolina supporters were in Washington, D.C., as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Joshua Flores, Michele Morrow, and other members of Stop the Steal NC made the trip to Washington to protest the results of November’s election. They witnessed the peaceful protest unravel.

“People got news on their phone that Mike Pence said he is not going to object to these seven states, and he was going to accept the electoral college that promotes (President-elect Joe) Biden,” Morrow said.

“That is when everybody got really upset and that’s when they started storming,” the Cary resident added.

A crowd of Trump supporters was seen tearing down barricades, breaching the U.S. Capitol, and illegally storming the halls of Congress.

Morrow and Flores told CBS 17 that they were not part of that crowd and condemn the violence that took place.

“I’m all for about going into it (the Capitol), but let’s go through the front door and let’s do it the right way,” Flores said. “And let’s not break windows or break into and destroy property.”

Morrow added: “When I was up there and I was around the Capitol building and I saw anyone that was even pounding on a window with their fists, I was telling everyone we cannot expect our lawmakers to uphold the law if we’re going to break the law. We are no better than ANTIFA and BLM that are destroying properties in downtown if we are going to come up here into the Capitol building and do destruction and participate in violence.”

The Capitol was put under a temporary lockdown and lawmakers were evacuated while protestors roamed the House and Senate chambers.

“This is the stuff out of a movie,” said Chris Cooper, a professor of political science at Western Carolina University. “Not out of what we expect out of the United States of America.”

Cooper said the cost and long-term damage of not accepting defeat in the election is yet to be seen.

He added: “I think we really need to take a hard look at how we conduct our democratic process on this country and how we respond to defeat because this is not an acceptable way to respond.”

The Capitol is no longer under lockdown. Congress is back in session and is certifying the electoral votes and Biden’s win.