ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty on Monday morning to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Megan Emily Tate, 28, of Sylva, for suspected distribution of fentanyl.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina said that the distribution caused serious bodily injury.

According to court records, Tate supplied two inmates with fentanyl while in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center causing them to overdose.

Both victims were transported to a hospital and one was put on a ventilator. Both victims have recovered from their injuries at this point.

Tate faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Assistant US Attorney Thomas Kent is prosecuting the case.