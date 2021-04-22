Neighbor: 8-month-old was in her mother’s arms when she was shot

SHELBY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An eight-month-old baby girl is in the hospital Wednesday after someone shot into a home.

Police still don’t have a suspect description yet. Neighbors tell FOX 46 the mom was holding her baby in her arms when a bullet came through the home, hitting the infant.

“She was holding her, so I couldn’t see, but I heard the baby crying and that really about made me cry because I got a baby, so, you know, that’s sad,” Dorian Allen said.

Everyone is hoping she pulls through.

“It’s sad and hurtful,” one neighbor told FOX 46. “Everyone is sitting around praying for the baby.”

Furious, scared and heartbroken are just some of the emotions Shelby neighbors feel right now after an eight-month-old girl was shot at this home on Putnam Street.

“I don’t know who you shooting at, but I’m quite sure it wasn’t a baby,” said another.

Now, they’re asking for prayers, saying the little girl has a bullet in her lung.

The suspect is still out there, which worries Allen because a bullet also hit his bedroom wall.

“It was close, and I just started hearing more gunshots, so I jumped on the ground,” Allen said. “I got on the ground quick. My heart just started racing. I kept hearing gunshots. Then I just heard a car take off.”

The case is frustrating for police. Investigators were back out in the neighborhood Wednesday, interviewing neighbors. Chief Jeff Ledford updated us on the girl’s condition.

“She’s doing well. She’s in the hospital in Charlotte, but obviously, this is something an eight-month-old should not go through,” Chief Ledford said.

Police think there was some sort of a fight outside the home that led to the shooting, but again they don’t know who was on the other end of the gun.