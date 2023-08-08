CHICAGO (WGN) — A 43-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder after witnesses said his 9-year-old neighbor was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.

Michael Goodman faces one felony count of first-degree murder after police said Serabi Medina was shot in the head in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

The girl was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Police said Goodman was arrested moments later after being identified as the shooter.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

She added, “Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud.”

Goodman sustained a gunshot wound after an apparent struggle with the girl’s father, according to a police report, which said the father tackled the suspect.

A weapon was found at the scene, but the owner was not immediately identified.

Goodman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected in court Tuesday.

Serabi was to start fourth grade this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.