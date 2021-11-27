Neighbor charged with murder after shooting, killing Gaston County woman on Thanksgiving Day

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed his neighbor on Thanksgiving Day, according to Gaston County Police.

The deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at a home along Stanley-Lucia Road.

As officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman inside the home, identified as Kathy Smith, 58, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gaston County Police located and detained the suspect, identified as Daniel James Moxley, 48, at the scene. Police said the victim and suspect are neighbors.

Moxley has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains active and open. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoopers at 704-861-8000.