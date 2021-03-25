Neighbors frustrated after weeks of no hot water at Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a major necessity for people, but many who live in a south Charlotte apartment complex have been without it for over two weeks now: We’re talking about hot water.

While it’s something simple, it’s caused a serious disruption in their lives.

People who live at the Beacon Hill Apartments on South Boulevard say they’ve been ghosted by building management and their complaints have gone unheard. They say they’re fed up with either having to skip taking a shower or chose between taking a cold one.

“No matter how many work orders we put in they keep saying just run it just run it, just run it. I had my water running for like two hours it’s still freezing cold,” Jade Cruz said.

Cruz knows the troubles of living without running hot water and said neighbors in six buildings on the property do too.

“The plumber will go in your apartment and he’ll be like, ‘alright well just leave it like that,’ as if we don’t know what running water is. And then we’ll call the leasing office and they’re saying it’s getting fixed, but my concern is they don’t deal with it so they don’t care,” Cruz said.

Contractors started working to replace pipes on the property last year, but Cruz never expected it would take this long and leave some neighbors without running hot water.

FOX 46 called the property manager trying to get those left taking cold shower answers. We left our contact information but haven’t heard back.

“So either in taking a freezing cold shower or in not taking a shower or I don’t have any hot water to clean clothes. I don’t have any hot water to do dishes. I don’t have any hot water to cook. It’s ridiculous.”

In the meantime, Cruz has since moved to another apartment but said the water issue could soon be her problem again. Contractors will eventually have to replace the pipes in the apartment she’s in now.

“We’re all home we all work from home, do school work from home it’s cold outside at night,” Cruz said. “It’s like 30 degrees at night these two weeks and it’s just cold water. It’s ridiculous and they just want us to leave it alone because ‘they’re fixing it.’ It’s crazy.”

Again, we are still waiting on a callback from the property manager to find out why neighbors don’t have any hot water.