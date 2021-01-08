Neighbors help adopt new puppy for Texas man whose dog went missing

CRANE, Texas (KMID) — Charles Perry, who lost his dog Benji last month in Texas, is still searching for his companion, but a friend is helping him cope in the meantime.

Neighbors in Crane helped friend Rebecca Barbee adopt a new dog for Perry that they hope will help fill the void left by Benji.

“Oh, it’s awful. It just hurt my heart, you know? I told him, I said, ‘You’re taking this dog. You can still look for Benji, but I want you to have a companion,’” Barbee said.

Someone in the community donated the adoption fees while Barbee’s coworker offered up three-month-old Missy.

“I think just give it some time. It’ll be Benji No. 2,” said Barbee, “I know Benji is still in his heart, and he’ll never stop looking for Benji. But at least he’s got a baby now.”

While Perry and the Crane community hope Benji will come back one day, everyone is glad to see Perry smile again.

“I still look for Benji. I take her with me,” Perry said, referring to Missy. “She’s getting used to riding. She lays down in the front seat and goes to sleep when I ride around. She’s just a baby. You got to treat her like a baby.”

As Perry looks forward with his new pup, he still thinks of Benji.

“Benji is my baby. He loves his daddy. He loves me more than my family ever loved me,” Perry said. Then, looking at Missy, he added, “And she’ll be the same way.”