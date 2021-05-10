Nelly’s dilapidated Missouri mansion to soon have new owner

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Musician Nelly’s abandoned Wildwood, Missouri mansion should have a new owner soon.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot home on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as pending on realtor.com.

Keller Williams Realty STL says the closing date is expected to come in the next few weeks. The real estate company said the house sold within days of going on the market in February but the process took longer because it was a short sale.

Bankrate.com says a short sale is when the lender agrees to accept a mortgage payoff amount less than what is owed in order to facilitate a sale of the property by a financially distressed owner.

The home was listed for $599,000 and was called an “amazing investment opportunity.” Nelly bought the house in 2002, and it was listed for $2.5 million at the time.

The listing agent said it received 52 offers. Nelly’s publicist says the house sold for over the asking price. It’s unclear what the negotiated price is, but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home.

Courtesy: Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate

The listing pictures show extensive disrepair. There are floors that need to be put down, plumbing is needed in a bathroom and the pool needs to be fixed up.

Nelly, originally from St. Louis, apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans do not appear to have worked out.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen.

The home was built in 1998 and is about 30 minutes outside of Downtown St. Louis. It is close to the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Eureka.

You can see the entire listing along with the photos of the home on realtor.com. You can also contact the listing agent, Patricia Shannon at 314-504-4599.