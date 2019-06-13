New bill would alert school districts if a bus driver breaks the law

National News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCBD) A new effort is underway to keep your child safe on the school bus.

A bill introduced in Congress would require automatic alerts to school districts and bus companies if a bus driver is caught breaking the law.

One congressman says that notification would go out within 24 hours of a violation.

Lawmakers are also pushing for a federal law to require seat belts in all school buses.

South Carolina lawmakers are also pushing to require three-point seat belts on school buses.

The State Department of Education says that would cost $5,000,000 more than what is already set aside to replace buses.

