WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Progress is being made to equip all new cars with technology to prevent crashes and fatalities caused by impaired drivers.

Implementing this technology was a requirement in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that went into effect in 2021. This week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) took the first step in making it happen.

NHTSA released an Advanced Notice of Public Rulemaking (ANPRM), which will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days. Once it’s published, a 60-day public comment period will open up. During that time, the agency will seek feedback about the lifesaving technology, especially from auto manufacturers and suppliers.

Tess Rowland, the National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and a survivor of a drunk driving crash, said the technology will save more than 10,000 lives a year.

“It’s going to make drunk and impaired driving technology a safety standard in all new cars just like that of a seatbelt — an airbag,” Rowland explained. “The goal is that the driver that’s sober would not even know it’s there and they are able to continue their business as usual.”

One important aspect of the impaired and drunk driving prevention technology is it must be passive. This means it will not require direct action from the driver and would be unnoticeable to the sober driver but stop an impaired one.

Some methods of detection could include monitoring driving performance with sensors and cameras, as well as passively and accurately detecting blood alcohol content (BAC).

“This technology would be a vaccine and the end to drunk diving as we know it,” Rowland said. “Right now, unfortunately, drunk driving is at an all-time high with someone being killed or injured in a crash every 79 seconds — these crashes don’t have to happen. “

A provision in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives NHTSA until November 15, 2024, to complete the rulemaking process and issue a federal safety standard for advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology. Automakers must then integrate the technology into new vehicles as soon as 2026.

NHTSA can ask for an extension on the deadline but must provide a report to Congress.