New FAFSA forms will be available starting Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available Thursday, October 1st.

Finanicla experts say it is important to fill it out early with $150 billion available in federal iad through loans, grants, and work study programs.

You can fill out the form online or though the app on your mobile devices.

“People’s income that is going to be reported for FAFSA purposes is their 2019 tax return, but that doesn’t mean you can’t report to the federal government that you’ve had a changee of economic curcumstances,” said Megan Gorman, Managing Parter of Chequers Financial Management.

Families facing financial hardship can take extra steps to request a profesional judgement review, which includes submitting information like layoff notices and unemployment checks.

When filling out the FAFSA, you will have to provide a list of schools you want to apply to. Financial experts suggest casting a wide net of possibilities, for more fnancial options.