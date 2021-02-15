New NBC comedy ‘Kenan’ stars Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson and Chris Redd

(NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Kenan Thompson is doing double duty these days, holding down his weekend job in Studio 8H, while debuting his new comedy, “Kenan” Tuesday night.

After 18 seasons on “SNL” it’s no surprise Kenan might have his own show one day, but what is surprising is his co-star: Don Johnson.

Johnson, who helped make “Miami Vice” TV’s coolest cop show of the ’80s plays a hip grandad and live-in father-in-law helping the recently widowed Kenan juggle his career as a morning TV host while raising his two young daughters.

As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law, brother (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

Kenan’s daughters are his world – the too smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to balance parenting them as a single dad and hosting his show, which leads him to reluctantly accepting help from his father-in-law.

Rick (Don Johnson) was a gallivanting sax player when his daughter, Cori (Niccole Thurman), was young and missed out on a lot of her childhood, so he is aiming to make that up with his granddaughters, although his old-school parenting style doesn’t often match up to Kenan’s.

At work, Kenan excels at his job with the help of his driven executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary, as Kenan’s not-so-managerial manager, tries to insert himself, but Mika remains a confidante and ally to Kenan. They are able to be vulnerable with one another and connect as friends … and maybe something more.

Watch the premiere of “Kenan” Tuesday night Feb. 16 on News 2.