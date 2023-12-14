MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new video shows the terrifying moment a person drove into four people at a Walmart in Mount Airy.

The video obtained by FOX8 shows a driver coming down through the parking lot and hitting a couple from Virginia. Then the car kept going to hit two teenage girls about to enter the store. The two girls roll off the car and are almost run over.

According to police, the person behind the wheel is 19-year-old Vilma Elizabeth Huerta.

Fay Hawkins and Kelly Strickland work in downtown Mount Airy and visit Walmart often. They couldn’t believe the video when they saw it.

“That’s awful,” said Jerry Olson, a lifelong resident of Mount Airy.

FOX8 talked to the wife from Virginia who was one of the first people hit. She and her husband had almost made it back to their car when she says Huerta accelerated towards them, looking directly at the pair.

Her husband went to the hospital for his injuries but says it will take some time to heal emotionally.

“Everybody that we know goes there. We go there probably twice a week,” said Olson, talking about Walmart.

It’s tough to find someone who doesn’t visit the store regularly.

“When things like that happen, they’re unfortunate, but it is kind of uncommon for anything like that to happen in Mount Airy. It is a gentile place to live,” Olson said.

Shoppers tell FOX8 they’re taking their time and looking both ways between their cars and the sliding glass doors.

“You just walk out in the middle of an aisle, and you don’t even think about it, but now I will,” said Hawkins. “That is sad.”

Huerta remains under a $5.1 million bond.