New York man sentenced for threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 56, of Addison, NY, who was convicted of threatening to assault and murder a United States official, and being a felon in possession of firearms, was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit six firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey, who handled the case, stated that on March 21, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the defendant placed a telephone call to the offices of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Member of the United States Congress from the 5th Congressional District in Minnesota, in Washington, D.C. A member of Congresswoman Omar’s staff answered the call.

During the call, the defendant stated, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her (expletive).” The staff member recalled that the defendant stated, “I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

Carlineo made the threatening call to retaliate against Congresswoman Omar based on her performance of her official duties. Because he hates individuals he views as radical Muslims being in the United States government, he believed that Congresswoman Omar supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and that Congresswoman Omar’s election to the United States Congress was illegitimate.

After receiving the call, the threat was referred to the United States Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section, who began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

In addition, on April 5, 2019, the defendant – a previously convicted felon – possessed a loaded .45 caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his residence in Addison, NY. In 1998, the defendant was convicted of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree in Steuben County Court. As a result of that conviction, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and the United States Capitol Police, under the direction of Chief Matthew R. Verderosa.