NewsNation rated neutral in bias, most reliable in latest Media Bias Chart

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation is ranked as both neutral and most reliable in the January 2021 edition of the Media Bias Chart from Ad Fontes Media, nearly five months after launching live on-air and online nationwide.

The ratings were determined by a team of analysts comprised of one left, one right, and one center, from Ad Fontes Media who reviewed NewsNationNow.com articles and the NewsNation newscast to rate them in terms of bias and reliability. A weighted average of those ratings results in the overall score for the media source, and determines the placement on the Media Bias Chart:

NewsNation was created with the mission to provide a fact-based, unbiased live national newscast and 24/7 digital news source with NewsNationNow.com and the free NewsNation Now app.

Ad Fontes, which means “to the source” in Latin, says their rating methodology is “rigorous and rule-based,” and factors include expression, veracity, headlines and graphics, language, political position and comparison.

In January of 2020, while the making of NewsNation was just beginning, Vice President of News Jen Lyons set the expectations for the team she would hire in the months to come:

“This will be a newscast that serves as a refuge for viewers across the country who are disenchanted with current news offerings and looking for fact-based news that’s delivered without bias or opinion,” Lyons said.

NewsNation launched on Sept. 1, 2020, on WGN America. The cable network now reaches over 83 million households across the U.S.

NewsNation continues to grow while staying true to its core mission of unbiased news by rebranding the network WGN America to NewsNation, expanding news programming to five hours on weeknights beginning March 1 with the launch of “NewsNation Early Edition” at 6 p.m. ET, “The Donlon Report” anchored by Joe Donlon at 7 p.m. ET, NewsNationPrime, the country’s only live national newscast in prime-time, and Banfield, an hour-long news and talk show airing weeknights at 10 p.m. ET.