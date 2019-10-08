Newton to stay stateside as Panthers travel to London

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – As Cam Newton continues to nurse a bad foot, he will remain at home as Carolina travels to London.

Head Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday that Newton would not travel with the team as the Panthers face the Tampa Bay Bucaneers Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“No, he won’t make the trip. Medically, it’s the best thing to keep him from being on an airplane for eight hours,” Rivera said.

Newton has missed the last three games with a Lisfranc injury.

Quarterback Kyle Allen has led the Panthers to three consecutive wins as Newton’s replacement. Carolina started the season 0-2 with Newton under center.

“Kyle’s our starter and will continue that way,” Rivera said Wednesday. “We’re playing well and we’d like to continue that.”

Rivera reiterated that there is no timeline for Newton’s return.

The Panthers and Buccaneers kickoff at 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network.