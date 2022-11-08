TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical storm watch was issued Tuesday for much of Florida’s west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole has begun strengthening and was forecast to transition into a tropical storm sometime Tuesday.

“Nicole will produce heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday across the Florida Peninsula,” the center said.

The center warned flash and urban flooding will be possible across parts of the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Sarasota, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Highlands counties, and told Floridians prepare for Nicole’s potential impact.

The center issued a hurricane watch for much of Florida’s east coast on Monday, and said hurricane conditions will be possible across southeast and east-central Florida beginning late Wednesday.

“Tropical Storm Watches now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team * Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”

At 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving northwest at 8 mph. It had slightly higher maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, the center said.

Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday and move near or over the islands on Wednesday. It’s expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the center said. Then it should move across central and northern Florida and into Georgia.

“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it it expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone,” the center warned. “Those hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.”

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of north and Central Florida, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 7 inches. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina could see 1 to 4 inches of rain.

The center said storm surge could raise water levels by 1 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along Florida’s east coast.

Swells generated by the storm—which can cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions—will likely affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast over the next several days.

Watches and Warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the

northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern

Bahamas

Bahamas Hallandale Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are watching a low pressure system about 650 miles east of Bermuda. It has a low 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next five days, the center said.

The center said “the chance of significant development is quickly diminishing.”

The next named storm of the 2022 hurricane season would be Owen.