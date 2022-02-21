Nightbirde, singer Jane Marczewski, dies at 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Singer and Ohio native Jane Marczewski, has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 31, TMZ reported.

Marczewski, also known by the moniker, Nightbirde, was a Golden Buzzer winner this summer on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Her viral hit “It’s OK,” which she sang on the show, topped the charts on Apple Music.

“AGT” host Terry Crews, acknowledged her death on Instagram Monday.

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde‘s Passing,” wrote Crews. “Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde ⚡️”

Marczewski’s last Instagram post on Jan.11, kept her trademark honesty mixed with hope.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal,” wrote Marczewski. “But this is a photo of myself from last week when I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright. 🕊”

Watch Nightbirde’s interview with NBC4

Her performance on “AGT” rocketed her to fame. On the show, she received a standing ovation and gushing compliments from the judges.

“It’s funny because singers come on and, and I, and I think about authenticity, that you know when you feel it, when it moves you. That felt like the most authentic thing I have heard this season,” said judge Howie Mandell.

“It was powerful. It was heartfelt and I think you’re amazing,” added judge Sofia Vergara.

“You gave me chills. I mean, your voice is so beautiful to listen to. It was beautiful all the way around,” added judge Heidi Klum.

“Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning!” Simon Cowell declared. “And I, I totally agree with what Howie said. You know, about authenticity. There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through.”

Marczewski then addressed the judges directly and spoke what would become one of her most-repeated quotes.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore, before you decide to be happy,” she said.

Cowell was coy before giving her the episode’s ultimate reward.

“There are, however, there have been some great singers this year,” he then added with a slight smile. “And, I’m not going to give you a yes. I’m going to give you something else.”

Simon Cowell then hit the Golden buzzer which let gold confetti rain down on her.