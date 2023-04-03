CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to visit the U.S. southern border in Texas on Monday, according to her campaign.

Haley will join Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) for the trip in which the two will “address the ongoing border crisis caused by the Biden-Harris administration.”

“The Biden administration has lost all credibility. There IS a crisis at the border and Joe Biden is to blame,” said Haley in a Sunday morning tweet. “Leaders show up—that’s why we’re going down to the southern border tomorrow morning.”

Haley and Gonzales will hold a Monday afternoon press conference following their visit to Eagle Pass, Texas.

The former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations launched her campaign for president in February during an event held in Charleston, South Carolina.