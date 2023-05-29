MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple people were injured Sunday evening when a second-story deck collapsed shortly before 7 p.m.

According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, nine people have been transported to local hospitals with injuries. Though the injuries are non-life-threatening, Darby says the patients are suffering minor lacerations with one person suffering a compound fracture which requires a tourniquet. The ages of those transported range from very young to senior citizens.

Darby says a second-story balcony on Cattle Hammock Rd., somewhere between 14 to 16 ft. high, collapsed with an undetermined number of people.

Liberty County received mutual aid from Bryan County, Fort Stewart, and McIntosh County emergency personnel.