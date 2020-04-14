No-fee debit card with up to $1,500 for needy families offered in California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a campaign Monday to help impoverished residents who may be facing at least one more month of lost income.

The plan is designed to offer a no-fee debit card, dubbed the Angeleno Card, to residents who were beneath the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis began and who had their income reduced by at least another 50% due to the outbreak.

The cards will come with $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on the size and income of each household, a news release stated.

The amount loaded onto the Angeleno Card will correspond to this table provided on lacity.org.

All households must be within the city of Los Angeles.

Undocumented residents are eligible to apply, according to the release.

Applications must be filled out between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday at hcidla.lacity.org or by calling 213-252-3040.

The link to the website, which was working early Tuesday morning, appeared to face a traffic overload later on and was not appearing for many users.

The program is a partnership between Mastercard and the nonprofit Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. Recipients may be randomly selected depending on the demand for the cards, Garcetti said.

To donate, visit mayorsfundla.org/angeleno/.