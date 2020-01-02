No injuries following plane crash in eastern North Carolina

by: WNCT, CNN

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/CNN) A plane has gone down in a field in northern Duplin County, North Carolina.

At approximately 10:30 AM units were alerted to a plane crash in the area of Tram Road.

A small, single-engine plane was confirmed down due to unknown causes.

This plane was equipped with a parachute that enabled it to reach the ground at a safe speed.

The two occupants and two canines that occupied the plane escaped without injury.

Emergency personnel are on the scene investigating and will remain for several hours.

