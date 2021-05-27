‘No vaccine!’: Tennessee driver accused of speeding through crowded vaccine site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee woman is facing charges after she sped through a COVID-19 vaccine event Monday, narrowly missing National Guard and Blount County Health Department personnel with her vehicle.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, of Greenback, is facing seven counts of felony reckless endangerment.

According to a Blount County arrest report, Brown was driving in her SUV at a high rate of speed through a closed cone course and a tent where “at least 15 people” were working in the Foothills Mall parking lot.

A deputy nearby stopped the vehicle driven by Brown who stated she was driving through to protest the vaccine.

Witnesses said Brown was yelling “no vaccine” as she sped by just missing seven workers within “inches and feet” of her vehicle.

Brown was booked into the Blount County Jail. She was being held on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a June 7 court appearance.