North Carolina 6-year-old charged with gun theft

WILSON, NC (NBC) – A 6-year-old is among four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of nearly a dozen handguns from a North Carolina store.

The other three suspects are all teenagers.

“It’s just crazy, I’m telling you that,” said neighbor Starr Hilliard.

They say it’s almost too crazy to believe.

“Six years old out with them? What in the world,” said Hilliard.

Wilson Police responded to a break in here at Dunham sports last Tuesday around two in the morning.

You can still see where a door was broken after the suspects stole ten handguns.

It’s not an unusual crime. But this part is:

Wilson Police say tell us they charged a 16-year-old and two 14-years for the crime. They also tell us a 6-year-old was involved.

6-years old… that’s just one year older than Starr Hilliard’s grandson:

Investigators discovered surveillance video that showed a Chevy Silverado stolen from an apartment complex on Ward Boulevard.

Police worked with the feds and determined that truck – was used in the break-in. The truck was ditched here in Hilliard’s backyard – investigators came knocking on her door.

“After they told me I went out and looked out my kitchen window and I seen it–it was a gray four-door truck,” said Hilliard.

Now the teens are facing charges… ranging from larceny of a firearm to breaking and entering.

Prosecutors are still trying to determine how to handle the 6-year-olds involvement in the case. And Hilliard tells us – that’s a job for the parents.

“I mean you got to just keep a closer eye on your children pay more attention just get involved with him evidently something ain’t right.”

Police say all of the stolen guns have been recovered.