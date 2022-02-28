QUEEN CITY NEWS – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced sanctions on Monday targeting Russian entities over the country’s Ukraine invasion.

In response, ABC announced they are immediately removing Russian-produced special-order liquor products from shelves

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy, and their freedom.”

The executive order covers the following.

Alcohol Sales : The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.

: The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable. Purchase & Contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.

Cooper says all state government agencies should immediately terminate and agreements of operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a devastating and deadly assault on its neighbor, Ukraine, last Wednesday.