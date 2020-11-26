North Carolina couple use lottery winnings to buy Thanksgiving dinners for needy

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Weddington couple said they are using some of the nearly $120,000 they won from the lottery to give Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

“Tonight, as soon as I get back, we’re gonna go to the grocery store and we’re gonna buy Thanksgiving dinners,” said William Bailey. “At least 10 or 20 turkeys and we’re gonna put everything together in a box and we’re gonna find people to give them to that needs it. I want my grandboys to do it because I want them to know what it feels like to help somebody.”

William and his wife Hazel Bailey won a $167,849 Cash 5 jackpot Sunday night.

“I turned my computer around my computer around to my wife and showed her and she kind of looked and then screamed,” Bailey said as he described the moment he discovered they had won.

The couple claimed their $118,755 price from Raleigh on Wednesday after the required federal and state taxes were withheld.

Hazel said that besides helping families, the money will also help their own family.

“We’ll have some money for the end of the year, for Christmas and helping family and church,” she said.

She said the remaining money will go into savings and to help pay for their grandkids to go to college.

William said it feels good knowing that the couple can help other.

“Just to be here today is a blessing,” he added.

