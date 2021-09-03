North Carolina courts see significant increase in landlord-tenant disputes as eviction proceedings begin

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Now that there is no longer a CDC or any state eviction moratorium in effect, courts are seeing a significant increase in landlord-tenant disputes as eviction proceedings have begun.

On Thursday in eviction court in uptown Charlotte FOX 46 met Tammy, a single-mom with a sick child, who is fighting to keep her home but it’s a hill that keeps getting harder and harder to climb.

“You go from being one month behind to two, to three, so where it’s $1,000 you’re now looking at $3,000, you’re looking at even a bigger hole you’re trying to get out of,” Tammy explained.

Tammy has tried to pay some of her $13,000 balance, but the judge told her landlords are legally permitted to not accept partial payment for back rent. She’s extremely worried.

Tammy and many others who went to court on Thursday complained about RAMP; a COVID emergency relief program in Charlotte that they say hasn’t provided any relief.

Tammy told FOX 46 if she gets evicted, “I don’t have anywhere to go. I don’t have any family. I don’t have a vehicle so I can’t live in my car. I don’t have funds so I can’t stay in a hotel. It’s rough.”

FOX 46 also spoke to Evita whose payments are being accepted, yet she is also in danger of eviction. She says help isn’t available to someone like her.

“The one that works every day, the one that may not have kids, the one like myself who is a senior. I’m able to work but I don’t qualify for a lot of the programs because I do not have any dependents.”

Like Tammy, Evita says, “I have nowhere else to go, I will literally be homeless.”

Because, as Tammy told the judge, “I’m able to work at home and my daughter is going to be able to stay at home but if I don’t have a home to work from home, how do I work?”

New numbers show as many as 3.5 million households across the country could lose their homes now that the eviction moratorium is over.