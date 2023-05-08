BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A deputy with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s office was shot early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 1:40 a.m. the deputy was securing warrants and assisting a woman with a previous incident at the Magistrate’s Office, located inside of the Buncombe County Detention Center.

The suspect walked into the lobby of the building. As the deputy and an officer from the Asheville Police Department approached the suspect to arrest him, the suspect shot the deputy in the shoulder.

The officer was assaulted during the altercation and sustained minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was also shot and left the scene but has been taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries and was released shortly after.

The Buncombe County Detention Facility and Magistrate’s Office, located at 20 Davidson Drive remains under lockdown as the North Carolina SBI investigates the shooting.

