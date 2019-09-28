North Carolina detective fired after accusations of sending inappropriate text messages to sexual assault victims

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD) – A North Carolina detective has been fired after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to victims of sexual assault.

Erin Scanlon says Fayetteville Police Detective Paul Matrafailo, who worked her rape case, messaged her referring to some lingerie she was planning to buy.

She says she felt violated twice.

The time by the man who had access to intimate, personal information after doing a complete download of her phone for the rape investigation.

A second rape victim from Matrafailo’s case load also complained about him sending sexually suggestive messages to her.

Deanne Gerdes, executive director for Rape Crisis of Fayetteville and Cumberland County says that this has been extremely tough for the women to report allegations that cme from a person who was supposed to be helping them.