North Carolina does not require parental consent for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some providers do

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some parents were first in line Thursday morning to get their kids vaccinated now that everyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 shot.

In North Carolina, state law does not require a parent’s permission for vaccines, but providers can require consent.

FOX 46 checked around for you, and both StarMed and Novant say they are not requiring parent’s consent. One mom at the StarMed site Thursday said she did have to sign a consent form since her son is under 18.

Atrium Health says they’re working to follow state and local guidance but that typically parental consent is not required for vaccines.

“Depending on the age of the teenager, certainly people who are able to drive themselves to the vaccination site who may be 16 and older, they’re able to provide the consent for themselves we anticipate the 12-15-year-olds will be accompanied by someone, so anticipating consent by the fact that someone brought them to the vaccination site, but there will be a question to sort of ask about that for the younger group,” said Dr. Lewis Mccurdy with Atrium Health.

15-year-old Alston Murphy got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum.

“Everybody in my family had gotten it and I’m going to like feeling safer in public and I think it would be good just to feel safe around everybody,” said Murphy.