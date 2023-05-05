RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags will be at half-staff in North Carolina in honor of a Marine who died in California.

All state and government flags will fly half-staff on Friday and Saturday to honor Marine Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer.

Forringer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina after joining the Marine Corps in July 2021.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and service members at Camp Lejeune as we mourn the loss of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jackson Forringer. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to those who keep our communities safe both here and abroad,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Forringer died on April 20 at a Marine Corps Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

According to the 2nd Marine regiment, Forringer was apparently killed by an inadvertent gun discharge while he was with other Marines in the back of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement.

His death was confirmed in an obituary by his parents.

Graveside services with full military honors will begin on Saturday, May 6, at Springhill Memorial Gardens located at 1011 S. Alabama Avenue in Chesnee at 4 p.m. Reverend Buddy Robbins will be officiating.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service at The Bridge Church of the Carolinas located at 212 N. Alabama Avenue in Chesnee.