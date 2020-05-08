North Carolina man arrested for sexually assaulting minors at church

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department has charged a man with sexually assaulting minors at a church in North Carolina.

On May 7, 41-year-old Brian Michael Mahiques was arrested for two counts of statutory sexual offense of child and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Investigators began looking into allegations made against Mahiques in the spring of 2019 upon receiving a report from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services in regards to a sexual assault involving a minor.

The report stated that the victim had recently told their parents that they had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions from 2005 to 2006 by Mahiques, who was the victim’s youth pastor at The Refuge Church.

During the course of the initial investigation, a second victim who had also been sexually assaulted by Mahiques during this time period, and was also a part of the youth group at The Refuge Church.

Both victims were under the age of 16 when these incidents occurred and both have specified some of the incidents occurred during youth events and on the property of The Refuge Church.

Currently, Mahiques is the lead pastor at Encounter Church, located at 681 Sunderland Road in Concord.

Mahiques is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord, a private school operated under Encounter Church.

Mahiques is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under $1 million bond.