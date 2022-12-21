GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said.

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A food delivery driver told police a man in a lower-level apartment complex pointed a gun at her.

When approached, the man pointed a gun at officers and one officer fired his gun, however, the suspect did not return fire, documents showed. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, 55-year-old Gastonia resident THomas Boone Jr., was then arrested and faces multiple charges including assault.